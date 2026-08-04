Horizon Technology Finance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37.3…

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37.3 million in its second quarter.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 11 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $25 million in the period.

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