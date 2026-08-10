Heron Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Monday reported a loss of $5.5 million…

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Monday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its second quarter.

The Cary, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $37.7 million in the period.

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