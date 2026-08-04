Hecla Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Tuesday reported net income of…

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Tuesday reported net income of $117.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coeur d`Alene, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The precious metals company posted revenue of $333.9 million in the period.

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