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Greenlane: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2026, 4:28 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) on Friday reported a loss of $24.8 million in its second quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $6.06 per share.

The distributor of vaporizers and smoking accessories posted revenue of $82,000 in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNLN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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