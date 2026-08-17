Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 0.5 cent at $4.58 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 2.5 cents at $6.77 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 0.25 cent at $3.24 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was up 0.75 cent at $11.79 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.05 cent at $2.24 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.18 cent at $3.41 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.15 cent at $.82 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.