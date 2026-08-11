Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.38 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 1 cents at $6.39 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 0.5 cent at $3.23 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was up 2.75 cents at $11.61 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.13 cent at $2.33 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.02 cent at $3.51 a pound. Aug. hogs was unchanged at $.96 a pound.

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