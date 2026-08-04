Globe Specialty Metals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Tuesday reported profit of $60.4 million in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Tuesday reported profit of $60.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The producer of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys posted revenue of $378.6 million in the period.

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