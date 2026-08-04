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Globe Specialty Metals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 4, 2026, 5:26 PM

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Tuesday reported profit of $60.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The producer of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys posted revenue of $378.6 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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