Global Industrial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Global Industrial Company (GIC) on Tuesday reported net income of…

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Global Industrial Company (GIC) on Tuesday reported net income of $37.1 million in its second quarter.

The Port Washington, New York-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 54 cents per share.

The technology products marketer posted revenue of $386.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.