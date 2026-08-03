Fresenius: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Monday reported earnings of…

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Monday reported earnings of $253.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bad Homburg, Germany-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The dialysis services provider posted revenue of $5.65 billion in the period.

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