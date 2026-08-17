Flexsteel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported earnings of $12.7 million in…

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported earnings of $12.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $2.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.33 per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $115.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.1 million, or $6.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $459.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Flexsteel said it expects revenue in the range of $111 million to $115 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLXS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.