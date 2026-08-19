Flex LNG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $44.9 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $44.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 79 cents per share.

The liquefied natural gas shipping company posted revenue of $106.8 million in the period.

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