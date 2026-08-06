Fiserv: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FISV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $627 million. The Milwaukee-based company…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FISV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $627 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.84 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The financial services technology company posted revenue of $5.29 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.96 billion, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.05 billion.

Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.20 to $7.40 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FISV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FISV

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