Fabrinet: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $139.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of $3.83. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.85 per share.

The company that assembles optical, electro-mechanical and electronic devices for other companies posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $473 million, or $13.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.64 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fabrinet expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.10 to $4.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.