Essential Utilities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Tuesday reported profit of $105.7…

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Tuesday reported profit of $105.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $530.9 million in the period.

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