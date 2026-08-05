Encompass Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $153.9 million.…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $153.9 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.02 to $6.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.41 billion to $6.49 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EHC

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