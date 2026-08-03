Crawford: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Co. (CRD.A) on Monday reported profit of $13.4…

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Co. (CRD.A) on Monday reported profit of $13.4 million in its second quarter.

The Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 38 cents per share.

The provider of claims management services to insurance companies posted revenue of $330 million in the period.

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