Conduent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Monday reported a loss of $116…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Monday reported a loss of $116 million in its second quarter.

The Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $531 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $702 million.

Conduent expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion.

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