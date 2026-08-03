CNH: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNH) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $138 million.…

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNH) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $138 million.

On a per-share basis, the Essex, Britain-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The truck, tractor and bus maker posted revenue of $4.8 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.77 billion.

CNH expects full-year earnings in the range of 41 cents to 46 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.