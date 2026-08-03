Clorox: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $163 million.…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $163 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.66 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.91 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $587 million, or $4.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.72 billion.

Clorox expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $6 per share.

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