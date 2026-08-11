Ceragon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) on Tuesday reported a…

ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rosh Ha Ayin, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The provider of wireless backhaul services posted revenue of $93.9 million in the period.

Ceragon expects full-year revenue in the range of $355 million to $385 million.

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