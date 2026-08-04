Centuri: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Centuri Holdings Inc. (CTRI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.1 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Centuri Holdings Inc. (CTRI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.1 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The utility infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $962 million in the period.

Centuri expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.59 billion to $3.79 billion.

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