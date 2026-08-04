CBD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBDBY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $49.9…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBDBY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $49.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 8 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $836.6 million in the period.

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