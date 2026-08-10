Camtek: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $23.3…

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $23.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 78 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems posted revenue of $133.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAMT

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