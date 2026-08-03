BWX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $89 million.…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $89 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.07 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $901.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $891.8 million.

BWX expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.80 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.8 billion.

BWX shares have risen 0.5% since the beginning of the year.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWXT

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