BrightView: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $6.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $717.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $722.2 million.

BrightView expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.78 billion.

BrightView shares have risen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.12, a decline of 16% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BV

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