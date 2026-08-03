Boise Cascade: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $57.3 million.…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $57.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $1.63.

The engineered wood products and plywood company posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period.

Boise Cascade shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $83.03, falling slightly in the last 12 months.

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