BioCryst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $78.4…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $78.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 30 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $218.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.6 million.

BioCryst shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

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