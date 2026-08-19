BILL Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The payment processing software company posted revenue of $436.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $429.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11.2 million, or 11 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, BILL Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 96 cents to $1.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $432.5 million to $442.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

BILL Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.56 to $3.79 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion.

BILL Holdings shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $47.71, an increase of 15% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BILL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BILL

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