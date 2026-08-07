Beazer: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Friday reported a loss of $4.2 million in…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Friday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to extinguish debt, were 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $516.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $510.4 million.

Beazer shares have increased 65% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 44% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BZH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BZH

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