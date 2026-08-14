Aspira: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWHL) on Friday reported a loss of $2.4…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWHL) on Friday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The diagnostic and bio-analytical company posted revenue of $2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit 34 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 24 cents.

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