Archrock Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $66.7 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $66.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 38 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services business posted revenue of $371.2 million in the period.

Archrock Inc. shares have increased 37% since the beginning of the year.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AROC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AROC

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