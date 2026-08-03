Allison Transmission: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $181 million. On…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $181 million.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $2.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.73 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.60 per share.

The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

Allison Transmission expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.8 billion to $6 billion.

Allison Transmission shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $116.31, a climb of 33% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALSN

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