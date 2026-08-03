Alamo Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $30.9…

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $30.9 million.

The Seguin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.74 per share.

The maker of road maintenance, industrial and farm equipment posted revenue of $450.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $441.3 million.

Alamo Group shares have fallen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $163.93, a decline of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.