Wintrust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $233.7…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $233.7 million.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of $3.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.15 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $741.4 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $737.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTFC

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