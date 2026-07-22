Why Do GLP-1 Weight Loss Medications Cause Hair Loss — and Is It Reversible?

For many people taking a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, losing stubborn weight linked to various health issues can feel…

For many people taking a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, losing stubborn weight linked to various health issues can feel life-changing. But when you start seeing more clumps of hair in the shower drain than usual, that joy can quickly give way to anxiety about your appearance.

Hair loss is among the possible side effects associated with GLP-1s, and the changes on the scale and your scalp may be more connected than you think.

“I have definitely seen an increase in hair thinning associated with weight loss in my practice, especially in patients taking GLP-1 medications,” says Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, a board-certified dermatologist and chief medical advisor at Nutrafol.

But it’s usually not the medication itself that directly causes the shedding.

“Rapid or significant weight loss creates a state of physiologic stress, often due to lower caloric, nutrient and protein intake,” Woolery-Lloyd says.

Ahead, learn why you may experience hair loss while taking a weight loss medication, whether it’s reversible and what you can do to support regrowth.

The Hair Growth Cycle: How It Works and Why It Changes

Hair typically grows at an average rate of half an inch per month, but it largely depends on a variety of biological and lifestyle factors.

Biological factors that affect hair growth

There are three main factors that determine how fast your hair grows:

— Age: As you age, it’s normal for hair growth to slow and overall hair density to gradually decline.

— Hormones: Hormonal changes, including ping-ponging estrogen levels during perimenopause and menopause, can contribute to hair thinning and loss.

— Genetics: Genetics also play an important role, which is why some people develop age-related pattern hair loss while others don’t.

Lifestyle factors that affect hair growth

While it’s impossible to control biological factors of hair growth, there are lifestyle and environmental factors that can affect your hair, too.

Common lifestyle factors include:

— Diet and nutrition

— Sleep quality

— Stress

— Exercise

— Smoking

“Hair is often a reflection of what is happening internally,” says Helen Reavey, a trichologist and co-founder of Act+Acre, a plant-based hair wellness brand. “The follicle responds to (internal changes), so supporting your body and your scalp early is key.”

The four phases of normal hair growth

A normal hair growth cycle consists of four phases: anagen (growth), catagen (transition), telogen (resting) and exogen (shedding) phases.

Here’s what you need to know:

Phase What Happens Duration Percentage of Hair Anagen (Growth Phase) Follicles actively divide to push out new hair length. Hair grows roughly half an inch per month. 2-7 years 85%-90% Catagen (Transition Phase) Growth stops, the hair follicle shrinks, and the strand detaches from its blood supply to form a “club hair.” 2-3 weeks 1%-2% Telogen (Resting Phase) The follicle rests while a new hair begins forming underneath. ~3 months (100 days) 10%-15% Exogen (Shedding Phase) Old strands loosen and fall out during brushing or washing to make room for new growth. 2-5 months Daily shedding (~50-100 strands)

[READ: GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs: A Doctor Answers 10 Top Questions on Side Effects, Muscle Loss & Long-Term Use]

The Science Behind Weight Loss Medication Hair Loss

GLP-1s, like Ozempic

and Wegovy, help people lose weight by mimicking a natural gut hormone that curbs your appetite and reduces “food noise.” It also slows digestion, which keeps you feeling fuller longer.

“Many people naturally eat less when taking a GLP-1, which can make it harder to meet their protein, vitamin and mineral needs,” says Erin Seprish, a registered dietitian nutritionist and lead nutritionist at MeAgain.

Rapid weight loss can then trigger telogen effluvium, or rapid, but often temporary, stress-induced hair loss.

“Hair growth is incredibly sensitive to changes happening inside the body,” Reavey says. “When the body experiences a sudden shift, whether from rapid weight loss, stress, illness, hormonal changes or nutritional deficiencies, it can push a higher percentage of hair follicles from the active growth phase (anagen) into the resting phase (telogen).”

It’s normal not to see increased shedding until after two to four months following the start of GLP-1 medication, due to the natural timing of the hair growth cycle.

“The hair follicle is one of the most metabolically active structures in the body, so it requires consistent nutrients, oxygen and energy,” Reavey says. “A drastic change in calorie intake, protein levels, vitamins, minerals or overall nutrition can signal stress within the body and interrupt the normal growth cycle.”

Your body begins to prioritize essential functions during caloric restriction, notes Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor of dermatology at Weill Cornell Medicine. These essential functions include fueling vital organs.

“The body diverts energy and nutrients away from the hair follicle, which keeps the hairs in the resting phase of the hair cycle,” Garshick explains.

If your caloric intake drops too low, your body begins to adapt to less energy being brought in, which is why some people will notice more fatigue and mood changes in addition to hair shedding.

“This is why maintaining adequate protein and nutrient intake is so important during GLP-1 weight loss,” Seprish says.

[READ: Supplements for GLP-1 Users: Essential Vitamins, Protein and Side Effect Relief]

General timeline of hair loss and regrowth on weight loss drugs

Phase of Shedding Biological Mechanism Typical Timeline Reversibility Status Trigger Event Caloric deficit or metabolic shock forces follicles into resting phase. 2 to 4 months after starting medication or rapid drop Temporary shift in growth cycle Active Shedding Telogen effluvium causes noticeable hair loss across the scalp. Lasts approximately 3 to 6 months Fully reversible once body adapts Regrowth Phase Follicles re-enter the anagen (growth) phase naturally. 6 to 12 months after metabolic stabilization High likelihood of full baseline restoration

[READ: The GLP-1 Effect: Beyond Weight Loss and Into Longevity]

Is Hair Loss From Weight Loss Medications Reversible?

If your hair loss is tied to telogen effluvium, yes, it’s usually reversible. But it will take some time.

“Once your weight stabilizes, nutritional needs are met and the body adjusts, hair follicles typically resume their normal growth cycle,” Garshick says. “While improvement may begin within several months after the peak shedding, it can take six to 12 months or longer for hair density to return to baseline.”

However, if your shedding doesn’t let up or you begin to notice notable hair thinning in patterns across your scalp, you’ll want to talk to a dermatologist about other potential hair loss causes.

“For some people, the temporary hair shedding may unmask an underlying predisposition to androgenetic alopecia, which isn’t reversible,” Garshick says.

[READ: Accidental GLP-1 Overdose: Signs, Symptoms and Safe Dosing Rules]

How to Manage and Prevent Hair Thinning on GLP-1s

While hair loss may, at times, feel out of your control, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk and prime your scalp before shedding occurs. If hair thinning does occur, working with a board-certified dermatologist — and, in some cases, a trichologist — can help identify the underlying cause and develop a treatment plan to support regrowth.

Nutritional strategies: Prioritizing protein and micronutrients

“The best way to support hair health while taking a GLP-1 is to prioritize adequate nutrition, even when your appetite is reduced,” Seprish says.

Protein is especially important because hair is primarily made of the structural protein keratin. Since GLP-1 medications suppress appetite, eating enough protein can become more challenging. But your hair health depends on it.

“Setting protein goals and including protein at each meal and snack can help support both muscle preservation and hair health during weight loss,” Seprish adds.

Protein-rich foods include:

— Poultry

— Legumes

— Eggs

— Greek yogurt

— Cottage cheese

— Fish

— Lean beef

It’s also important to eat a balanced diet that includes fiber-rich fruits and vegetables, healthy fats and a variety of nutrient-dense foods. This can help reduce the risk of nutrient deficiencies as your calorie intake decreases.

“I also recommend incorporating a multivitamin to help fill nutrient gaps that can occur when food intake is reduced,” Seprish says.

In addition, Garshick recommends working with your healthcare provider to monitor for deficiencies that may contribute to hair shedding or slow regrowth. Low iron, vitamin D, vitamin B12 and zinc levels can all play a role, so your doctor may recommend blood work if you develop significant or persistent hair loss.

Medical and topical interventions for hair regrowth

In some cases, topical creams or even certain medical procedures may be necessary to repair hair that became thin following rapid weight loss.

“The best thing you can do if you’re experiencing hair thinning on a GLP-1 or are concerned you might be is to see a board-certified dermatologist. Everyone is different, so it’s important to have a thorough evaluation to determine what’s contributing to the shedding and develop a plan that’s right for you,” Woolery-Lloyd says.

A dermatologist will likely take the following factors into account:

— Your personal and family medical history

— Recent stressors in your life

— Weight loss

— Current diet

— Medications

Not all hair thinning or hair loss is treated the same. With telogen effluvium, making modifications to your diet and supplement routine is often the first line of defense.

“In my clinic, I utilize an evidence-based approach that includes Nutrafol’s hair growth supplements to support healthy hair growth,” she says. “Based on patient needs, (I may also recommend) combination therapy with other modalities, such as red light therapy and prescription treatments.”

For those who are navigating persistent hair thinning, Garshick says a dermatologist may also recommend the following treatments and lifestyle habits depending on your diagnosis:

— Topical or oral minoxidil

— Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections

— Using products like ketoconazole shampoo

— Minimizing unnecessary heat or chemical damage to support hair growth

Reavey also recommends using scalp treatments with apple stem cells, peptides and caffeine to support thicker, fuller-looking hair and overall scalp health.

Critical Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Hair Thinning

If you’re noticing increased hair shedding while taking a GLP-1, these questions can help guide a productive conversation with your healthcare provider:

— Could my hair loss be telogen effluvium, or is something else causing it?

— Should I have blood work to check my iron, ferritin, vitamin D, vitamin B12, zinc or thyroid levels?

— Am I eating enough protein and calories to support healthy hair growth?

— Is my rate of weight loss contributing to the shedding?

— Would treatments such as topical minoxidil or a referral to a dermatologist be appropriate for me?

The Bottom Line

Hair loss can occur while taking GLP-1s, but for right now, experts say the leading cause of this is likely a result of appetite suppression from the medication — not a direct side effect of the drug itself. But that doesn’t mean that everyone will experience hair thinning or loss, and it also doesn’t mean that it can’t be treated.

“It’s important for people to remember that hair thinning doesn’t have to be an expected tradeoff for improving their overall health,” says Woolery-Lloyd. “If you’re considering or currently taking a GLP-1 medication, don’t wait until you’re seeing excessive shedding to think about your hair.”

Remember, it can take around six months to see visible improvements in your hair growth, so staying consistent with your nutrition and other hair growth protocols is key.

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Why Do GLP-1 Weight Loss Medications Cause Hair Loss ? and Is It Reversible? originally appeared on usnews.com