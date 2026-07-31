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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 31, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1777 1.1777
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 154.50 153.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2202 3.1785
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8323 3.7712
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2150 1.2150
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.55 19.70
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 96.85 96.36
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1249 1.1183
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 409.00 409.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3400 4.3000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7775 3.7775
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 349.90 349.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.7100 11.7000
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4000 8.4000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7559 0.7559

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2735 6.4445

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7427 0.7566

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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