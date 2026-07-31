NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1777 1.1777 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1777 1.1777 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 154.50 153.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2202 3.1785 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8323 3.7712 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2150 1.2150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.55 19.70 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 96.85 96.36 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1249 1.1183 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 409.00 409.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3400 4.3000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7775 3.7775 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 349.90 349.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.7100 11.7000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4000 8.4000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7559 0.7559

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2735 6.4445

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7427 0.7566

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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