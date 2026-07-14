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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 14, 2026, 4:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1885 1.1885
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 154.75 160.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4986 3.4750
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1566 4.1480
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6450 0.6450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.40 18.35
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.62 91.73
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0962 1.1078
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 449.75 449.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2500 4.2700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2625 3.9075
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 337.40 337.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.8500 11.9000
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1250 8.0825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7319 0.7319

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2335 6.2330

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7592 0.7583

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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