NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1885 1.1885 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1885
|1.1885
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|154.75
|160.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.4986
|3.4750
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.1566
|4.1480
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.6450
|0.6450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|18.40
|18.35
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|91.62
|91.73
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0962
|1.1078
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|449.75
|449.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2500
|4.2700
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.2625
|3.9075
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|337.40
|337.40
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.8500
|11.9000
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.1250
|8.0825
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7319
|0.7319
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.2335
|6.2330
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7592
|0.7583
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
Copyright
© 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.