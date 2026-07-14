NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1885 1.1885 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1885 1.1885 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 154.75 160.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4986 3.4750 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1566 4.1480 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6450 0.6450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.40 18.35 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.62 91.73 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0962 1.1078 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 449.75 449.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2500 4.2700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2625 3.9075 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 337.40 337.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.8500 11.9000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1250 8.0825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7319 0.7319

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2335 6.2330

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7592 0.7583

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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