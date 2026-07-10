NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1905 1.1905 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1905 1.1905 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 150.50 156.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2373 3.1574 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8926 3.8138 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5050 0.5050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.75 17.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.69 91.21 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0787 1.1411 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 449.75 449.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2000 4.1700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1675 4.1525 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.50 325.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.8500 11.7100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6825 7.8900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6986 0.6986

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.0545 6.2150

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7498 0.7493

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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