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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 10, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1905 1.1905
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 150.50 156.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2373 3.1574
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8926 3.8138
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5050 0.5050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.75 17.95
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.69 91.21
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0787 1.1411
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 449.75 449.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2000 4.1700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1675 4.1525
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.50 325.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.8500 11.7100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6825 7.8900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6986 0.6986

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.0545 6.2150

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7498 0.7493

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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