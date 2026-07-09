NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1905 1.1905 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1905
|1.1905
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|151.00
|150.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.3856
|3.2373
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.1112
|3.8926
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.5050
|0.5050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|17.95
|17.75
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.25
|90.69
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1338
|1.0787
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|449.75
|449.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2900
|4.2000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1400
|4.1675
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|325.50
|325.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.8600
|11.8500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.8300
|7.6825
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.6986
|0.6986
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.1715
|6.0545
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7571
|0.7498
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
Copyright
© 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.