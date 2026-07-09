NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1905 1.1905 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1905 1.1905 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 151.00 150.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3856 3.2373 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1112 3.8926 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5050 0.5050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.95 17.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.25 90.69 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1338 1.0787 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 449.75 449.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2900 4.2000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1400 4.1675 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.50 325.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.8600 11.8500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8300 7.6825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6986 0.6986

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.1715 6.0545

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7571 0.7498

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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