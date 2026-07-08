NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1905 1.1905 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1905 1.1905 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 144.75 151.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0744 3.3856 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7244 4.1112 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5050 0.5050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 17.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.28 90.25 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1315 1.1338 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 459.00 449.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2400 4.2900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0550 4.1400 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.50 325.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.7600 11.8600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6950 7.8300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6986 0.6986

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.1780 6.1715

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7272 0.7571

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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