WD-40: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — WD-40 Co. (WDFC) on Thursday reported profit of $30.2 million in its…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — WD-40 Co. (WDFC) on Thursday reported profit of $30.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $2.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $2.33 per share.

The maintenance and cleaning product company posted revenue of $195.1 million in the period.

WD-40 expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.05 to $6.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $652 million to $667 million.

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