Valmont: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $119.9 million.…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $119.9 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $6.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.76 per share.

The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

Valmont expects full-year earnings to be $22.25 to $23.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.3 billion to $4.45 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMI

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