Valero Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.72 billion.…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.72 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $12.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $12.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.87 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $44.48 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.95 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLO

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