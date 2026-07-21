WASHINGTON (AP) — APNEWSALERT REMOVED: US military identifies 3rd service member believed to have been killed in Iranian attack on…

WASHINGTON (AP) — APNEWSALERT REMOVED: US military identifies 3rd service member believed to have been killed in Iranian attack on base in Jordan last week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the third service member killed in an Iranian attack. AP will publish a corrected version of the story that links it to an earlier published story on the subject.

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