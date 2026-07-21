United Community Banks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $115.6…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $115.6 million.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 71 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $382.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $279.3 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $281.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UCB

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