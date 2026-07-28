UMB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $277.6 million.

The bank, based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had earnings of $3.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.57 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.08 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $786.9 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $725.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UMBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UMBF

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