Triumph Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $11.4 million in its second…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $11.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 44 cents.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $146 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $120.2 million.

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