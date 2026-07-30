TAL Education: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported net income of $408 million in its…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported net income of $408 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 75 cents per share.

The education services provider posted revenue of $758.4 million in the period.

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