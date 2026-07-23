T-Mobile: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.24 billion.…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.24 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.99. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $3.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $22.79 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.74 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMUS

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