Scholastic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) on Thursday reported profit of $9.4 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) on Thursday reported profit of $9.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.19 per share.

The publishing, education and media company posted revenue of $476.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56.7 million, or $2.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.58 billion.

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